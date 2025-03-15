"He was maybe the best midfielder in Brazil" - high praise for Wolves star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The summer signing, who arrived in a £21million move from Brazilian side Fluminense, has found his best form under Pereira of late and topped it off with an impressive battling display against Everton last weekend.

The 23-year-old has gained plenty of plaudits for his improving displays in the middle of the park and Pereira - who faced Andre when he was manager of Brazilian sides Corinthians and Flamengo - says the midfielder is now getting back to his best.

"I know Andre from Fluminense, I played a few times against him," Pereira said.

"At Fluminense, he was maybe the best midfielder in Brazil, at that time.

"The physicality of the Premier League demands a lot of adaptation and I believe that Andre will increase his level year after year, season after season because he knows how to play with the ball.

"For me, he's better when he's alone in the number six position because he knows how to move in the free spaces.