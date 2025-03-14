Southampton v Wolves preview: Wolves must handle the pressure in relegation scrap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whoever can handle the pressure, while blending in enough quality to get enough points, is crucial to any team beating the drop.

Wolves find themselves in a much better position than before Vitor Pereira took over, but are still embroiled in a battle at the bottom.

There have been very few moments this season when Wolves have been favourites to win but against Southampton tomorrow they are odds-on to get three points.

But games are not decided on paper and Pereira's side need to perform when it really matters.

Wolves did exactly that under Gary O'Neil against Southampton at Molineux in early November with a crucial 2-0 win, despite an underwhelming performance.

But, unfortunately, the team have not dealt well with pressure on plenty of occasions this season.