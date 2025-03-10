‘Plenty of searching to do’ - Gareth Ainsworth on Shrewsbury’s week after Exeter loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 2-0 defeat at Exeter was their fifth loss in their last six League One matches, and it means they are now 11 points from safety with 10 games to go this season.

Salop will now need a miracle to stay up, and a frustrated Ainsworth says his players will have a lot of searching to do this week as they prepare to take on Burton Albion - another club in the relegation fight.

He said: “There has been a lot of nice and a lot of positivity (from him), but on Saturday, there were a few home truths told in that dressing room.

“There are 30 points to play for. What happened at the weekend will not get it done. We have got to improve the levels.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town looks frustrated after his side fall to another defeat (AMA)

“We have players coming back from suspensions. We are fit, we are strong, we just have to be better on the pitch, and it was not good enough on Saturday - every player knows that. I am not speaking out of turn.

“I demand more, and I expect more from them. Plenty of searching to do for next week.”