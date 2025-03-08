Exeter 2 Shrewsbury 0: Salop eleven points from safety after latest defeat

A 2-0 loss at St James Park against Exeter leaves Salop 11 points from safety with just 10 matches remaining this season.

The defeat, thanks to a goal in the first half by Caleb Watts, and one in the second by Demetri Mitchell, condemned Town to a fifth loss in their last six third-tier matches.

Report

Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth made three changes to the team that drew 0-0 against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

Morgan Feeney of Shrewsbury Town and Demetri Mitchell of Exeter City

Harrison Biggins, Alex Gilliead and Vadaine Oliver came into the starting XI, while Funso Ojo, Taylor Perry and David Wheeler dropped out.

Luca Hoole fired wide in the opening exchanges when he drove forward and got a shot away, while Watts went close for the hosts.

Josh Magennis has five League One goals this season, and he was threatening up against Town’s Aston Villa loanee Josh Feeney.

Vadaine Oliver of Shrewsbury Town challenges Joe Whitworth of Exeter City for the ball

Watts forced Jamal Blackman into a wonderful stop from close range, but then Gary Caldwell’s side had a great chance to take the lead when they were awarded a spot-kick.

Josh Feeney was the man who was penalised for a push in the area, which looked harsh, but referee Tom Parsons gave a penalty.

Blackman produced a stunning save away to his left to deny the experienced man, and Shrews survived.

Dom Gape of Shrewsbury Town and Demetri Mitchell of Exeter City

That lasted 30 seconds as Watts put Exeter in front from the resulting corner. Salop did not get the ball away, and the midfielder’s clever header went in off the post.

Ainsworth’s side offered very little in the first 45 minutes. There was a shot from distance from George Nurse and a header from Vadaine Oliver, but they did not worry the Grecians' defence.

Second half

Within three minutes of the restart, the home side doubled their advantage when Mitchell volleyed home.

A long throw came into the Salop penalty area. That was cleared away, but only as far as the Exeter number seven, who brilliantly finished into the bottom corner with his left foot.

The two-goal lead gave the home side a comfortable cushion, and while Town saw half-hearted shouts for a penalty waved away after a foul on George Lloyd, they did not look like getting back into it.

Mal Benning’s dangerous corner was pushed out by Exeter keeper Joe Whitworth, and the Salop head coach went to his bench midway through the second period.

Callum Stewart and Taylor Perry came on, as did Jordan Shipley and David Wheeler.

Salop went close when Hoole’s brilliant effort from distance was tipped behind by Whitworth. Despite some late Town pressure, it finished 2-0.

Teams

Shrewsbury: Blackman, Hoole, M Feeney (Stewart 66), J Feeney, Nurse, Benning, Gape (Shipley 75), Biggins, Gilliead (Perry 66), Oliver, Lloyd (Wheeler 75).

Subs: Young, Ojo, Nsiala.

Exeter: Whitworth, Jones (Harper 60), Turns, MacDonald, Hartridge, Purrington, Trevitt, Francis (Woods 84), Watts (Aitchison 60), Mitchell (Yogane 70), Magennis

Subs: Cole, Colwill, Cox.