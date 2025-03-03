Wolves facing injury concerns for Premier League fight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Matheus Cunha will now serve a ban following his straight red card against Bournemouth, but Wolves also suffered knocks to Marshall Munetsi, Matt Doherty and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in their FA Cup defeat.

On top of that, Jorgen Strand Larsen played more minutes than planned after his recovery from a hamstring strain, while Rodrigo Gomes, Carlos Forbs, Goncalo Guedes and Emmanuel Agbadou are fighting to regain their fitness.

"It was a very tough game with a lot of injury limitations," Vitor Pereira said.

"We faced a team that is physically strong, with long balls and they are good.

"In the end we competed until the last penalty and I am proud of my team.