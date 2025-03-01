Gareth Ainsworth has his say on record-breaking red card

Marquis equalled the record for the fastest-ever red card from the start of a game in English football after his challenge on Sam Hughes.

The defeat, which was Town’s fourth in a row, leaves them bottom of League One and eight points adrift from safety with 12 matches remaining.

But, Boss Ainsworth thought his side was hard done by.

He said: “It is never a dull moment, I am really proud again.

“In my opinion there are a few decisions out of our control that determined the result today.

“First of all I don’t think it is a red card that early on. I think John has tried to put his arm across the centre half rather than leading with it and trying to whack him.

“You have got to use your common sense a bit and think yes it’s a bit dangerous, yellow card. Not straight red.

“All the fans are calling for it, the bench is going up, all the players, it is tough for the referees I know.

“But, then with the corner they score the ball is unbelievably out of play. It goes a yard out and that goes against us.

“Lastly, after we get one penalty, you are allowed to give two. It is a blatant penalty on George Lloyd.

“It is just going against us.”

The Shrewsbury boss added that Marquis was “devastated” in the dressing room.

Ainsworth offered comfort to his captain and top-scorer, saying: “I said ‘look okay it happens you haven’t meant to get sent off, the referee has made that call, but we can get back in this game’.”

George Lloyd was left to lead the line by himself, and Ainsworth was full of praise for the forward who earned his side a spot kick.

“I thought George was fantastic up front running the line,” he added.

“If there is one side that you don’t want to go down to 10-men against then it is Darren Ferguson’s team.

“I thought there were a couple of things that determined that result.”

Shrewsbury welcomed back Taylor Perry from injury while Funso Ojo also returned to the starting 11 - in place of Vadaine Oliver.

And, although there were minor details that he was disappointed by, Ainsworth was encouraged by his side’s performance.

“We should hit the target on a couple of shots,” the Town boss continued.

“We worked the keeper on one occasion but there are two more where we should.

“But, that first half performance, we really rolled our sleeves up and said we are not going to accept this and 10-men after 30 seconds or even 10 seconds.

“We’re not going to lie down and let anyone turn us over.

“The reaction, I am hoping that every Shrewsbury Town fan goes ‘that was great’.

“Before the start of the week with these three games I would have taken six points. This just means the boys have got to win the next two.”