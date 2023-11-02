Oliver Morgan targets winter success

The Ludlow Swimming Club member, who now competes for University of Birmingham, heads into the event in Sandwell in good form following an impressive display at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Hungary.

Morgan, the current number one British backstroke swimmer, finished seventh in the 200m backstroke before clocking his best time of the season in the 50m backstroke on his way to a sixth-placed finish.

He saved his best for last in the 100m backstroke. A strong heat swim (54.46secs) left him as the top seed for the final, ahead of reigning world record holder Thomas Ceccon.

He then just missed out on a podium finish as he came home fourth in a time of 54.23 – another season’s best effort.