Shropshire stars handed a shot at prestigious awards

Great Britain's Phoebe Paterson Pine

World number one Penny Healey, who hails from Newport, has been shortlisted in the ‘Young Sportswoman of the Year’ category, while current Paralympic champion Phoebe Paterson Pine of Telford is up for the ‘Citi Disability Sportswomen of the Year’ award.

Paterson Pine currently sits at number three in the world having recently won gold as part of the compound open mixed team alongside Nathan Macqueen at the most recent European Para Championships.

Her Team GB team-mate Penny Healey, who sits top of the world rankings despite being just 18 years old, has also enjoyed a remarkable year.

The teenage sensation won gold in the Antalya 2023 World Cup, a triumph that earned her the number one spot in the rankings.

Healey also achieved two more golds at the 2023 European Games in Krakow, winning the individual and team recurve events.

The Sunday Times Sportswomen of the Year Awards has a 36-year tradition of celebrating women’s sport in all different stages of their careers.