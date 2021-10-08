Freddie Lindgren struck down by long Covid

The Swede, who rode for Wolves from 2004-17, said he is suffering mental and physical effects of long Covid.
Fast Freddie finished fifth in the SGP World Championship – and was in the hunt for SGP bronze right until the final weekend of the season despite suffering a terrifying crash at the Danish SGP on September 11 which aggravated an old hand injury.
However, Lindgren revealed on social media: “Together with my team we have decided to end my racing season this week.
“What many people don’t know is I have been battling with post-Covid and defects in my lungs since 2020. I also had some more troubles with my hand from an old injury after the crash.”
“I have realised my body and my mind are too broken. I have been sick and not been able to even breathe properly during the whole season.
“Continuing to ride these last races isn’t fair to myself, but it’s also not fair to my family and my team who work around me.”