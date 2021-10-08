Freddie Lindgren struck down by long Covid

Freddie Lindgren

The Swede, who rode for Wolves from 2004-17, said he is suffering mental and physical effects of long Covid.

Fast Freddie finished fifth in the SGP World Championship – and was in the hunt for SGP bronze right until the final weekend of the season despite suffering a terrifying crash at the Danish SGP on September 11 which aggravated an old hand injury.

However, Lindgren revealed on social media: “Together with my team we have decided to end my racing season this week.

“What many people don’t know is I have been battling with post-Covid and defects in my lungs since 2020. I also had some more troubles with my hand from an old injury after the crash.”

“I have realised my body and my mind are too broken. I have been sick and not been able to even breathe properly during the whole season.