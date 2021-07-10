West Brom close in on Trevoh Chalobah deal

Trevoh Chalobah of Ipswich Town and Ahmed Hegazi of West Bromwich Albion (AMA)

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Lorient having previously impressed in the Championship during temporary spells with Ipswich and Huddersfield.

The Express & Star confirmed earlier this week Albion had opened talks with Chalobah. And it’s understood those talks have continued to progress well.

FC Lorient, who play in Ligue 1, are also understood to want to sign Chalobah due to his impressive performances for them last season. But the brother of Watford star Nathaniel is believed to want to remain in England.

Chalobah still has three years remaining on his contract at Stafford Bridge. But it’s understood boss Thomas Tuchel has made him available for transfer.

It’s unlikely Chelsea will demand a fee for the midfielder – with reports in London saying he could be confirmed as an Albion player next week.

Meanwhile, Albion youngsters Owen Windsor, Toby King and Zak Delaney have all signed new contracts at The Hawthorns.

Forward Windsor and defender Delaney have penned one-year deals with a further year’s option, while midfielder King has signed up until the summer of 2022.

The Baggies have also exercised the option on goalkeeper Ted Cann’s deal, keeping him at the club until next summer.

As well as keeping those young talents, Albion have added experienced coach Richard Beale to their academy staff.

Beale has been given the title of development phase manager and will oversee the progression of players aged between 17 and 23.

The experienced coach spent more than 15 years working in the academy at Birmingham.

Beale also spent time at Villa and most recently Solihull Moors as Jimmy Shan’s assistant in the Vanarama National League.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining a club with the proud history and size of West Bromwich Albion,” he said.

“The club has some excellent staff working within it and now with the new manager and his staff, I believe the club will go from strength-to-strength.