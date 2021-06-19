Bucks Head kicks off new community food bank

Ian Preece, Aimee Lorder, Mayor of Wellington Paul Davis, Councillor Angela McClements with Erin Aston and Bethany Leyshon, of Telford Crisis Support

The food drop-off scheme is now up and running at the stadium both for donations to be delivered and for packages to be collected by residents in need on referral from Telford Crisis Support.

AFC Telford Foundation manager Ian Preece says a kiosk is now open at the site off Haybridge Road and has already attracted plenty of stock for distribution.

"We have been helping local organisations to raise awareness of food collection and delivery points. As we know due to the impact of coronavirus the situation is not great and a number of people are feeling the pinch.

"We have been working primarily with Telford Crisis Support to create a means to get home and away fans to support us by bringing along spare tins of food. Any fans in need of food will also be supported as well as residents in the Wellington, Arleston or College wards.

"The service will collect the donations once a fortnight for distribution, but we have the ability to keep some supplies here if anyone is in desperate need immediate assistance.

"We have got some wheelie bins into which passers-by can place items if we're closed.

"It's all about the club being a focal point for the community and supporting residents where we can," Mr Preece, a councillor, said.

The said the idea for the stadium initiative resulted from the Fans Supporting Foodbanks project set up for Premier League teams.

"The organisers in Liverpool were happy for us to set up our scheme. I think we're the first Shropshire football club to operate a food bank collection. It''s going really well. We're stocked up with lots of pasta packets," he added.