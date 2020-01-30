Fans launch crowdfunding page for Shropshire racer Tom

The figures involved in getting a young, British rider into the premiere class of motorbike racing can be truly staggering.

Newport's Booth-Amos decided against riding for the French-based CIP-Green Power team for 2020 following a year of ups and downs during his debut MotoGP campaign.

Highlights for the 23-year-old included a top eight finish in Australia, while competing in the Moto3 class.

But it was also littered with crashes and technical problems, which convinced Booth-Amos and his manager Kevin Molloy, of Truth Racing, to look elsewhere for 2020.

Booth-Amos was crowned the 2017 British Motostar champion in 2017. Picture: John Willumsen

Nothing has yet materialised, but his supporters are desperate for another British face to be at the starting line on the world stage – and they want that rider to be Booth-Amos.

Rowena Hyett, who has launched the fundraising page, said: "Tom Booth-Amos lost his Moto3 ride for 2020, due to a lack of funds, and his employment for 2020 has since been in doubt.

"His fans have organised a crowdfunding campaign to try and raise the money to enable him to secure a spot on a team for the 2020 racing season.

"British riders often face the challenge of not being able to raise funds to compete, which means that people rarely see how talented our young British riders are.

"Tom didn't want to ask for money himself but, as a fan, I feel he deserves his chance and he has approved this campaign.

"At Phillip Island, after passing through Q1, he managed to set the 14th fastest time, just over 1.4 seconds off the pole position.

"Tom came eighth in the race, racing against much more experienced riders, and set the fifth-fastest time despite never having ridden the track before.

"Tom has the talent – let's help him get the opportunities he deserves."

Booth-Amos rode in the colours of his hero, Nicky Hayden, during the US round this year

Booth-Amos showed his appreciation for the support of his fans and for launching the funding page via his Twitter account.

He said: "Just want to thank everyone for the support over the past few weeks.

"I had a lot of messages about helping fund, so one of my amazing fans has set this up to help me achieve the dream this year. Thanks again, it all helps."

To back Booth-Amos' fundraising page, go to gofundme.com/f/help-tom-boothamos-ride-for-2020