Booth-Amos races to stunning top-eight finish

The Newport star was just 1.5 seconds off the eventual winner and also posted the fifth fastest lap of the race in the Moto3 class.

The 23-year-old has been hampered by a series of injuries, broken bones, mechanical failures and simple bad luck during the last two years, the first in the Junior World Championship before he made the move into the premiere class of motorbike racing this year for his rookie season.

But the young rider immediately gelled with the famous Philip Island track – despite having never ridden around the circuit before – as both he and his CIP-Green Power rider team-mate Darryn Binder put the disappointed of the Japanese Grand Prix just a week earlier behind them to both place their KTM machines inside the top eight, with Binder finishing in sixth.

Booth-Amos said: “It was a good weekend! It was my first time at Phillip Island, so I had to learn the layout.

“On Friday, in the wet, I didn’t really feel comfortable but I made good progress.

“The weather was special but I had a good feeling during qualifying and I managed to join Q2 for the first time.

“Started in 14th place, I had a good fight and overtook many of my opponents in the last few laps to finish eighth.

“This is my best result and I hope to continue like this in the next races.”

After passing through Q1, Booth-Amos, who had to learn the circuit from scratch, managed to set the 14th fastest time, just over 1.4 seconds off the pole position, with Binder was only able to seal 26th place on the grid.

Booth-Amos was immediately fighting with the leading group, holding out against much more experienced riders, while Binder had managed to rise up to second after eight laps.

The South African eventually had to settle for sixth place while Booth-Amos recorded easily his best Grand Prix result of his fledging career.

Team owner Alain Bronec said: “A very good performance from the team CIP-Green Power in Australia with its two riders in the top eight.

“During the practices, despite the difficult conditions, Tom managed to make it to Q2. Darryn crashed in qualifying probably due to the oil left on the track.

“But our two riders were successful in the race. Special mention for Tom who set the fifth-fastest time in the race, which is encouraging. Let’s not forget that Tom is a rookie and he discovers each track.” It is another quick turnaround for the final two rounds of the MotoGP season, which will Booth-Amos head to Sepang in Malaysia this weekend before the final race in Valencia, Spain, November 15-17.