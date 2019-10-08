Booth-Amos suffers more bad luck in Thailand after losing his ride for 2020

The Newport star has been plagued with mechanical problems and crashes this year, which led the French-based CIP-Green Power team to conclude that parting ways at the end of the season would be best for all parties.

Booth-Amos, 23, has been making his debut in the Moto3 class this year but he bad luck from 2018, when he was racing in the Junior World Championship seemed to follow him into 2019.

Having won the British Motostar championship at a canter in 2017, he made the step up to world-level racing but was hindered by crashes and broken bones.

Having still shown enough of his talent, he was given his first ride in MotoGP but a combination of learning to ride a new KTM machine again, as well as a numerous new tracks, seems to have taken its toll on the young rider this year.

Both Booth-Amos and CIP-Green Power are hopeful he can get another ride in the premiere class of motorbike racing in 2020, but for now things remain very much up in the air.

Laurie Trillot, spokeswoman for CIP-Green Power, said: "Indeed, Tom Booth-Amos will not ride with CIP-Green Power team next season, but we hope he will continue racing in the Moto3 world championship in another team for the 2020 season."

Booth-Amos showed some of his potential in Thailand despite losing his ride for 2020

Booth-Amos, who will be replaced by 19-year-old Austrian Maximilian Kofler, was back out in action over the weekend at Buriram, in Thailand, for round 15 of the current campaign.

Under scorching heat, Booth-Amos and team-mate Darryn Binder concluded the opening day in 23rd and 22nd following the first two free practice sessions.

The rain then came during FP3 and prevented them from reaching the final qualifying session but the Shropshire racer had finally managed to show what he was capable of by setting the eighth-fastest time in Q1, eventually lining up on the grid for main race in a very respectable 16th.

But once more lady luck deserted him as he lost ground in the first laps, settled in 21st, but then at the beginning of the last lap was finally forced to retire due to a technical problem.

Booth-Amos said: “The weekend started well as we were 16th in FP1. Then, in FP2, I made some mistakes but the pace was strong.

"Under the rain, we were also fast and I felt good before the qualifying. However, I crashed on the first lap. I was able to start again and I managed to qualify in 16th.

"During the race, I had a battery problem. I had no more power and I couldn’t stay with the group. The bike then stopped on the last lap. I hope I can take my revenge in Japan.”

Team owner Alain Bronec added: "Tom was unlucky because of a technical problem that prevented him from crossing the finish line.

"However, he was fast all weekend and this is a positive point to consider.”

With four rounds of MotoGP remaining, the series now heads to the Motegi circuit in Japan, October 18-20, followed by Phillip Island, in Australia, October 25-27, Sepang, in Malaysia, November 1-3, finishing in Valencia, Spain, November 15-17.