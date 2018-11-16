Newport County boss Michael Flynn 'flattered' by Shewsbury Town interest

The 38-year-old is contracted until 2020 at Rodney Parade and steered his home town club to an impressive eleventh place finish in League Two last season.

Flynn is currently bookies' fourth favourite to land the job behind Paul Hurst and Gary Bowyer, who have both denied interest in the role, and Wrexham boss Sam Ricketts.

Ahead of his sides clash with Colchester United this weekend Flynn admitted that he does not plan on staying at Newport County for the rest of his life and eyed a future career managing in the Premier League.

“I haven’t heard anything,” said Flynn during today's press conference ahead of his side's League One clash tomorrow.

“My focus is firmly on getting the three points against Colchester.

“It’s something that, as far as I know, is just speculation. Nobody has approached me.

“It is flattering if you’re linked to a job at a higher level.

“It goes to show how well we’re doing, myself and my staff, and the players – they’re the ones who go out and do the business on a Saturday and it’s credit to them as well.

“If we’re doing well then people benefit from that, and if we’re not then it goes the other way as well.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I’m going to stay at Newport for the rest of my life," admitted Flynn. "I want to manage in the Premier League.

“People might say I’m getting ahead of myself but if you don’t have plans and dreams then you’re probably in the wrong industry.

“I’ve got a dream to manage in the Premier League and this is my first step on the way to getting there.

“I’m ambitious and thankfully the board have said they will back me in January.

“The board have been very helpful with the Joss Labadie deal and I know they’ll back me in January.”