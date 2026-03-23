Cat Cavelli thanks Lewis Capaldi for ‘kindness’ after Chappell Roan incident

Catherine Harding has thanked Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi for his “kindness”, after her daughter had a distressing incident involving Chappell Roan’s security.

The Irish singer, also known as Cat Cavelli, shares a child with her ex-partner, the actor Jude Law, and posted photos of her 11-year-old daughter Ada meeting Capaldi at Lollapalooza festival in Sao Paolo.

It is thought the youngster is the child she shares with Law.

She shared a photo of herself, Ada and Capaldi at the festival, as well as another of Ada and Capaldi, in which he is giving a thumbs up. She captioned it “@lewiscapaldi thanks for your kindness.”

It comes after Harding, who is married to former Premier League footballer Jorginho, said a security guard “berated” her and her daughter after an encounter with Roan.

In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Harding said her daughter did not have her phone or approach Roan after spotting her while having breakfast at the same hotel, but smiled as she walked past her table.

“She literally didn’t do anything; she just looked at her and smiled. She came back and she actually said to me: ‘Mum, I don’t know if it’s her.’ Because obviously she looked like, you know, with her costumes and everything, she looks a little bit different,” she said.

Harding said a security guard spoke in an “aggressive tone” and approached them to “berate and scold” them while they were eating breakfast.

“Even if she did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” she said.

Harding revealed the tickets to see Roan had been a birthday gift for her daughter and the experience had been “ruined” and they did not go to the show.

She said: “We came all the way to Sao Paulo to watch the show. It was my daughter’s birthday present.

“She actually asked for tickets to come for her birthday present, which is a little bit ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night.”

Jorginho, 34, previously said the incident left the little girl “extremely shaken and cried a lot” and accused the singer of not appreciating her supporters, adding: “Without your fans, you would be nothing.”

Roan has said neither Harding nor her daughter had approached her and that the security guard was not part of her personal detail.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not.

“They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe, because there’s no action even taken.”

She added: “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy.”

Responding to Roan’s video, Harding claimed she knew the security guard to be someone who was not part of the hotel security but rather “looks after artists”.

“I don’t know if it was her personal security guard, but he was with her. So that is all I know,” she said.

She continued: “I hope that maybe, if it wasn’t her, that she learns to not allow the people that work for her to treat people like this.”

Roan has been contacted for further comment.

Harding married former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in Lake Como, Italy, last year.

The singer and the footballer, who now plays for Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, share a son.

Jorginho has two children from a previous marriage to Natalia Leteri.

Following the post from the footballer, the chart-topping popstar has received criticism online, including from the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Cavaliere.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, previously hit out at “entitled” fans for their “creepy” behaviour in a series of TikToks in 2024, where she emphasised the need for boundaries between celebrities and their fans.

Roan is known for tracks including Pink Pony Club, Good Luck, Babe!, Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova and has won multiple Brit Awards.