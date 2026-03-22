Comedian and Taskmaster Greg Davies to host Bafta TV awards 2026

Comedian and Taskmaster Greg Davies will host the 2026 Bafta Television Awards.

Nominations will be announced on Tuesday at midday ahead of the May 10 ceremony at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London.

Davies’ breakthrough role was headteacher Mr Gilbert in E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, and he hosts Sky’s quiz show Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Channel 4’s Bafta-winning Taskmaster.

The actor, himself nominated for a 2013 Bafta Television Award for playing Ken in the BBC’s sitcom Cuckoo, said: “I see the whole event as an opportunity to wave a flag for this beloved medium and, with the exception of one commissioner, two execs and a co-star that I have personal beef with, I will do everything I can to ensure it’s a night of warm celebration for all.”

Alan Carr on The Traitors (Cody Burridge/BBC) (PA)

Davies, 57, said he was “thrilled” to take on the role.

Emma Baehr, executive director of awards and content at Bafta, said: “His sharp humour, warmth and energy will set the stage for an unforgettable night honouring the very best in British television.

“The ambition, craft, and sheer range of talent on-screen and behind it continues to raise the bar.

“We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on the creatives who defined 2025’s standout programmes.”

Last year’s awards attracted an audience of 2.5 million on BBC One and iPlayer.

Owen Cooper, who plays Jamie in Adolescence, at the Golden Globes (Corine Solberg/PA)

They are partnered with P&O Cruises for the fourth year running and the cruise line’s Memorable Moment Award is the only one that the public vote for.

Voting is open for six nominees, including when Jamie, played by Owen Cooper, snaps at the psychologist in Netflix’s Adolescence, and when Alan Carr won The Celebrity Traitors on BBC.

Also up is the “I didn’t make it, did I?” line in Channel 4’s Big Boys, and when police are warned of an ambush plot to silence a key witness in the BBC’s Blue Lights.

Voters can also choose Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade’s speed date in Prime Video’s Last One Laughing, and when Byron leaves for Brighton to start university and introduces herself as Paris, in the BBC’s What It Feels Like For A Girl.