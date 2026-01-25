Meghan and Harry ‘proud’ of Sundance Film Festival Girl Scouts documentary

The Duchess of Sussex said she and her husband are “proud and privileged” to have worked on documentary Cookie Queens, following its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Harry and Meghan’s media production company Archewell Productions partnered with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the documentary, a coming-of-age story about Girl Scouts selling their cookies.

The Duke of Sussex joined his wife at the US film festival in Utah on Sunday, after visiting London last week for the trial in his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The couple founded their media production company in 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan, 44, delivered a speech at Sundance in support of the project, directed by Alysa Nahmias, which she called a “powerful and meaningful depiction of something that is an American tradition”.

In a video of her speaking at the podium posted to X, she said: “My husband and I at Archewell Productions are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift Cookie Queens.

“This film is probably the cutest at the festival but I’m also going to go out on a limb and say it is one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions of something that is an American tradition and rooted in nostalgia.

“It is now put through this lens from the incredible creative vision of Alysa to show something modernised about the girlhood experience and all the layers of complexity that come with that.

“So yes, it’s cute, and yes, these young ladies are fantastic and adorable, but they are also layered beautiful girls who are about to become very strong leaders and young women. So thank you for supporting that.”

The documentary follows “four tenacious girls (who) strive to be a top-selling ‘Cookie Queen’, navigating an 800 million dollar business in which childhood and ambition collide”, the festival programme says.

Harry, 41, and Meghan were also seen on the red carpet at the festival, interacting with the production team behind the film.

Speaking to an interviewer, Meghan, mother to Archie, six, and four-year-old Lilibet, said that she and Nahmias both found the project “incredibly special”.

In the video posted to X by US news website Deadline, Meghan said: “Alyssa is also a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us, working on this project has been incredibly special as parents, as mothers, to be able to see something that our girls will be able to watch and enjoy as well.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex founded their media production company, which has an ongoing partnership with Netflix, in 2020.

It produced the couple’s documentary series Harry And Meghan (2022) and Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan (2025).

Live To Lead (2022), which featured interviews with world leaders and influencers, and documentaries Heart Of Invictus (2023) and Polo (2024) were also produced by the company.