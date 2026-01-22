Jessie Buckley and Wunmi Mosaku land Oscar nominations

Irish actress Jessie Buckley and British-Nigerian star Wunmi Mosaku have both been nominated for Oscars.

Buckley is recognised in the best actress category for her turn as Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in Hamnet.

She is widely considered the frontrunner having already secured a string of trophies including the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice award.

Jessie Buckley (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

The film is an adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s award-winning novel about the family life of the Bard and the death of his young son.

Buckley will compete against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Emma Stone for Bugonia and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value.

Mosaku is nominated for the best supporting actor Oscar for her performance in Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama Sinners.

She will compete against Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for Sentimental Value, Amy Madigan for Weapons and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another.

Wunmi Mosaku (PA)

Radiohead star Jonny Greenwood is nominated for his score for One Battle After Another. He was previously nominated for Phantom Thread and The Power Of The Dog.

Irish star Paul Mescal had been widely tipped to be nominated for an Oscar for his role in Hamnet but was missing from the supporting actor category.

Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn were both recognised in the category for One Battle After Another, alongside Jacob Elordi for Frankenstein, Stellan Skarsgard for Sentimental Value and Delroy Lindo for Sinners.

The Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien in Hollywood on March 15.

The ceremony will air on ITV, ITVX, STV and STV Player in the UK.