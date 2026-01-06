The Housemaid sequel confirmed by Lionsgate

Box-office hit The Housemaid will return for a sequel – with production set to kick off later this year, film company Lionsgate has announced.

The studio also confirmed that US actress Sydney Sweeney and filmmaker Paul Feig are set to return as producers for the second instalment of the franchise.

The film was adapted from Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestselling novel, and has seen major box-office success since its release last month – grossing 133 million dollars (£99 million) worldwide.

The sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, will be based on the second book in McFadden’s bestselling trilogy.

Amanda Seyfried starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in The Housemaid (Jeff Moore/PA)

Sweeney, who rose to fame in HBO hit teen drama Euphoria, stars alongside Mamma Mia! actress Amanda Seyfried in the psychological thriller.

The film sees her take on the role of Millie Calloway, a young woman trying to escape her past, who is recruited to work as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Skelnar), who have dangerous secrets.

The new project is under development, and Lionsgate said Sweeney, 28, is set to return as an executive producer, and is being eyed to reprise her role as Millie.

The studio also said it hopes to see Michelle Morrone return as mysterious Italian groundskeeper Enzo for the sequel.

Paul Feig will return to produce The Housemaid’s Secret (Ian West/PA)

US filmmaker Feig said: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew.”

The Primetime Emmy-award winner, 63, is best known for directing films including Another Simple Favour (2025), The Heat (2013) and Bridesmaids (2011).

It has been confirmed he will return as a producer, and Lionsgate said it is keen for him to also return to the new project as director.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said the studio is “beyond excited” to work on the sequel.

He said: “The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous movie-going experience.”