Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite for Netflix true crime thriller The Rip

Acting duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are seen reuniting onscreen in a new trailer for their upcoming production with Netflix – crime thriller, The Rip.

The pair are seen at the centre of the drama, starring as Miami police officers involved in a million-dollar cash seizure.

The preview reveals that the action-packed film, which is inspired by a true story, will see gunfights, rooftop shootouts and car chases as it follows a dramatic series of events.

The film is produced by Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, who also take on the roles of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne and Lieutenant Dane Dumars respectively.

They will feature onscreen alongside The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun and One Battle After Another’s Teyana Taylor, as members of the Miami-Dade Tactical Narcotics Team who make the million-dollar discovery, also known as a “rip”, as per the title of the film.

In the trailer, Affleck’s character is heard saying “if you want to steal this rip, just say it out loud” and “I don’t trust you right now, and that’s a problem”.

The film centres around the mistrust between the policing team following the cash seizure, and Affleck said it raises questions about trust and integrity.

Affleck said the film raises questions about trust and integrity (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Speaking to Netflix’s magazine Tudum, Affleck said: “It begs the question: What do you do when faced with this massive temptation?

“What does that mean? What’s it like to see that up close? And then also, who do you trust?”

Damon said: “In Miami, you have to count the money on-site, so that everybody knows how much is there.

“They know that it’s almost certainly cartel money that belongs to very dangerous people who are probably going to come get it.

“They’re on the clock, and they have to start thinking of defending where they are because they can’t just leave.”

Affleck, 53, and Damon, 55, take on the roles of Detective Sergeant JD Byrne and Lieutenant Dane Dumars (Claire Folger/Netflix)

The acting duo, best known for co-writing Good Will Hunting (1997), have collaborated on 14 films together, many of which have been critically acclaimed.

The American actors and screenwriters founded a production company together called Artists Equity in 2022.

The film marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Artists Equity.

The last film the pair starred in together was The Last Duel (2021). The upcoming release will mark their onscreen reunion after almost five years.

The Rip will be released on Netflix on January 16.