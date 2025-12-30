Gary Lineker says BBC needs to look at how people are brought in at the top

Gary Lineker has said he still has “love” for the BBC, but believes that “at the top at the moment there’s probably a bit too much influence from previous governments”.

The former footballer stepped down as the presenter of Match Of The Day after 26 years in May, following controversy over him airing his political opinions on social media.

Appearing on the Bold Politics With Zack Polanski podcast, which will be aired from 3pm on New Year’s Eve, Lineker told the Green Party leader he still believes the BBC is “the most trusted news source”.

But he said it was unrealistic to expect the corporation never to make mistakes.

“It’s impossible to be impartial on everything,” he told the podcast.

“I had lots and lots of great times at the BBC. I loved the people that work there. I think at the top at the moment there’s probably a bit too much influence from previous governments etc.

“I think they probably need to look at the way that people are brought in at the top of the BBC that ultimately make the big decisions, and the influence that they have on certain things. But I still say that it’s the most trusted news source.”

Asked by Mr Polanski why he has spoken out so much on the topic of immigration, Lineker said: “I just thought that sometimes they are treated really badly when it’s unfair. Imagine you’re on a journey from somewhere, you’re fleeing war, or persecution, or whatever reason it is?

“I know it’s an issue, immigration, I know it’s difficult, you can’t take everybody. But I think we should do our fair share and look after people.

“I have empathy towards their situation. I think there’s a small percentage that are the opposite, so I felt it was quite important to use my platform to perhaps speak on behalf of those that don’t have a voice.

“Imagine if something happened in London and we were being bombed or something. Now you might think that’s unimaginable, but the way the world is going, who knows? And then we have to flee and you’ve got nowhere to go.

“Imagine what position you would be in to have to put yourself into those circumstances where you’ve got to flee your own country. Because no one wants to leave their own home if they don’t have to.

Lineker, who has also been an outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza, said he hoped “to see proper peace” there in 2026.

He added: “I look at my phone every day and I cry most days when I see innocent kids being just killed, and snipers and bombs.

“I mean, it’s just immeasurably wrong.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Asked about footballers speaking out on politics, he told Mr Polanski: “I have huge respect for those that are brave enough to do it.”

But he added of those that choose not to: “I totally get why they don’t”.

And questioned about whether he would ever go into politics himself, Lineker replied: “Never”.

Describing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as a “very nice guy”, he added: “Obviously, he’s not a hugely charismatic leader but I don’t necessarily think that’s important.”

Bold Politics With Zack Polanski featuring Lineker will air at 3pm on New Year’s Eve.