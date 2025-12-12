Davina McCall: Important to be part of Stand Up To Cancer after my lump scare

Presenter Davina McCall has said it “feels super important” for her to be part of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) following her early diagnosis with the disease.

In November, the broadcaster, 58, revealed in an Instagram video that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and urged others to “check yourself regularly” after she had a “very, very small” lump removed.

The former Big Brother presenter has been open about her health woes and underwent surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

Ahead of the programme McCall spoke to SU2C co-host Adam Hills and said: “I am really good. I mean it feels super important to be part of Stand Up To Cancer again, especially now.”

She added: “I found out back in October that I had breast cancer, and it was caught very early, and I had it removed.

“We all imagine a cancer diagnosis to be devastating, which is why, tonight, more than ever, I want to take you inside the process of being diagnosed and treated for cancer.”

This year’s Channel 4 telethon is being hosted by The Last Leg presenter Hills, reality TV star Vicky Pattison, sports broadcaster Clare Balding and mathematician and broadcaster Hannah Fry.

During the programme Fry spoke about her diagnosis with cervical cancer and said it “was caught during a routine screening early enough that it could be treated, and that early detection quite literally saved my life”.