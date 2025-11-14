Pudsey Bear and Lenny Rush become BBC ‘big cheeses’ in Children In Need sketch

Pudsey Bear and actor Lenny Rush can be seen embarking on their new BBC roles as “TV big cheeses” in a sketch for the broadcaster’s annual appeal show, Children In Need.

In a voiceover from a clip that showed the yellow bear and the 16-year-old TV star being photographed outside BBC Broadcasting House, Mel Giedroyc said Rush had “vowed to put children at the heart of absolutely all BBC programming with immediate effect”.

The BBC telethon comes amid controversy at the corporation after two of the BBC’s most senior executives, director-general Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness, quit in response to a scandal over the editing of a speech by US President Donald Trump which appeared on Panorama in 2024.

Presenters Paddy McGuinness and Vernon Kay (Peter Byrne/PA)

The corporation is awaiting a response from Mr Trump, after it apologised for the editing, which made it appear as if Mr Trump was explicitly urging people to attack the US Capitol on January 6 2021.

Mr Trump said he had an “obligation” to launch a billion-dollar lawsuit against the corporation and told Fox News that the BBC had “defrauded the public”.

The sketch, showing Pudsey Bear and Rush as two new BBC bosses, also showed a children’s takeover of BBC News and EastEnders.

Bafta TV award-winner Rush, who wore a BBC lanyard and suit, said in a clip: “The issue is when are you an innovator, a visionary, a changemaker, think (David) Bowie, think (Steve) Jobs, think me. You’re always going to face resistance. But remember, who runs the world? I do. Well, kids do.”

In another clip Richard Madeley threatened to fire Rush and said: “We both know what’s going to happen if things don’t improve, don’t we? Lenny is going to be fired.

“Now Pudsey, I’ve had what I think is a rather clever idea. You know how much we all value you here at the BBC. Why don’t you go back to doing what you do best. Go back to helming Children In Need.”

The three-hour special, filmed live from MediaCityUK in Salford, is being hosted by BBC Radio 2 presenters Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, TV presenter Giedroyc, TV chef and musician Big Zuu and Rush.

There have been a number of sketches, including a spoof of The Apprentice and Gladiators, in which children took over the shows, as in the sketch featuring Rush.

Celebrities including Jack Black and Jessie J explained how to donate to the charity in video clips, and presenter Stephen Mulhern demonstrated how Gift Aid donations worked in a spoof of Deal Or No Deal featuring Pudsey Bear.

Presenters Giedroyc and Big Zuu worked up a sweat as they were led by fitness expert Joe Wicks in a live workout, also featuring some of the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing.

Elsewhere, DJ AG livestreamed a four-hour set from the piazza outside the Children In Need studio, and teenage carer Eloise from Scotland joined the London cast of Starlight Express on stage for a performance.

Earlier on Friday, BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox completed her Children In Need challenge, in which she covered 135 miles in five days, the equivalent of five marathons in five days.

The radio show host, who travelled on foot from Kielder Forest in Northumberland to Pudsey in Leeds, has raised more than £7 million for the charity.

Children In Need funds family centres, community spaces, youth clubs and refuges, homeless shelters, hospices and helplines across the UK.