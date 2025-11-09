BBC News boss Deborah Turness quits saying ‘the buck stops with me’

The chief executive of BBC News said “the bucks stops with me” as she announced her resignation after the broadcaster was accused of editing a speech by US President Donald Trump.

Deborah Turness and director-general Tim Davie announced they were standing down on Sunday night after a newspaper report earlier in the week that accused the corporation of selectively editing a speech by Mr Trump on the day of the US Capitol riots in 2021.

Ms Turness said in her statement the controversy around the edit on the BBC’s Panorama documentary programme had “reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC – an institution that I love”.

She went on: “As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me – and I took the decision to offer my resignation to the director-general last night.

“In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down.

“While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong.

“In a polarised world, BBC News journalism is more vital than ever, and I could not be prouder of the work that you do.

“Together we have bucked the global trend, to grow trust in BBC News, and I want to thank you, wherever you are in the world, for your courageous work to deliver that.

“My plea to you: please keep the courage to continue our mission. I’m only sorry that I won’t be there to lead and champion your brilliant journalism.

“It has been a great privilege to work with you all. I will now work with Tim to plan an orderly handover to ensure that my decision to step away causes the least disruption possible to the important work that you do.”

Tim Davie said Deborah Turness led the newsroom with extraordinary energy (PA)

Ms Turness replaced Fran Unsworth as head of news in 2022 and had been receiving an annual remuneration of around £430,000 as of July 2025.

She joined NBC News in 2013, becoming the first female president of an American network news division, and later served as president of the network’s global arm.

Between 2004 and 2013 she was editor of ITV News – the first woman to hold the role.

Mr Davie said: “In the past three years, Deborah has led the newsroom with extraordinary energy, changing the way that it works and cementing BBC News as the most used and trusted news outlet in the UK and the most trusted news provider internationally.

“She has been a valued colleague and a passionate advocate for her team of more than 5,000 people who work round the clock and around the world, on and off air, to report without fear or favour in an age where press freedom has never been under greater pressure.

“Deborah offered her resignation to me last night, and I want to thank her for all that she has done and to wish her the very best for her future.”

BBC chairman Samir Shah said: “I want to thank Deborah for her leadership of BBC News over the past three years.

“She has transformed the operation of news with real commitment and a clear vision of the future.

“She has acted with integrity in challenging circumstances and leaves a strong legacy from which to build for the many millions around the world who rely on and trust the voice of BBC News every day.”