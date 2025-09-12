Sir Kenneth Branagh: We have to work harder to earn the audience’s attention

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said competing against the short videos watched by young people on their phones “makes the battle more lively” for live theatre, as it was announced he is to return to the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) for the first time in more than three decades.

He will play the lead in two productions in its spring 2026 programme, including William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, where he will perform the role of Prospero.

Sir Kenneth told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that actors now have to “work harder to earn the audience’s attention”.

He said of the two co-artistic directors of the RSC: “Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans, and the RSC, have gone out to grab people, they know the debate is live and they know the reality of device versus diversion is real. They understand there is a necessity to engage the audience.

“I think it makes the battle more lively. We have to work harder to earn the audience’s attention.

“But the thrill and the surprise when people share and Shakespeare invites – the completion of the experience is the arrival of the audience.

“And there’s nowhere with a greater sense of event than the Royal Shakespeare Theatre at Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Sir Kenneth also said that watching Romeo and Juliet at the theatre as a teenager was a “life-changer”.

He told the programme: “I went to see a production of Romeo and Juliet when I was 13. School took us there and that was like being in a sort of riot, because nobody wanted to be there.

“We were bussed up from our comprehensive school in Reading and then this incredible thing happened, which began with a sword fight – so suddenly the immediate sense we were quite close to flashing steel, the noise of a fight – and then for a bunch of 13-year-olds, a very beautiful woman came on and then a very handsome young man, and suddenly hormones and testosterone were absolutely flying around the place, just as noisy and thrilling as the swordplay.

“When suddenly we realised ‘oh we think we maybe know something about fights, and liking girls or boys, or whatever it might be’.

“Then suddenly that story came and grabbed us by the throat, and for me it was a life-changer.”

Sir Kenneth, both an acclaimed Shakespearean actor and Hollywood star, made his first appearance with the RSC at the age of 23 in a 1984 production of Henry V.

Along with The Tempest, he will also star in Laura Wade’s version of Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard as Lopakhin alongside award-winning actress Helen Hunt.

Hunt, who is best known for the film As Good As It Gets, will make her RSC debut as Madame Ranyevskaya.

The play follows Ranyevskaya as she returns to Russia after living in Paris for five years to find that her home and cherry orchard is under threat as a son of a serf, Lopakhin, tries to sell it off.

The Cherry Orchard will run from July 10 until August 29 at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon while The Tempest will be staged at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from May 13 to June 20.

The RSC will also stage Bertolt Brecht’s political satire on Hitler’s ascent to power, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, for the first time in the theatre company’s history.

The spring 2026 season will also see the RSC stage Driftwood by Martina Laird and co-produce A Midsummer Night’s Dream along with Unicorn, a children’s theatre in the UK.

Harvey and Evans said: “When we set out as the co-artistic directors of the Royal Shakespeare Company, we were united by a belief in the RSC as a home for radical and resonant theatre – inspired by Shakespeare and made by the most exciting artists from across the globe. Two years after our arrival, that commitment remains at the heart of everything we do.

“From Shakespeare’s late meditation on freedom and forgiveness to Anton Chekhov’s prescient final play, by way of Bertolt Brecht’s searing satire on the rise of fascism, our relationship to family, community and state is bought sharply into focus on stage in 2026.

“We know that the stories we choose to tell as artists play a vital role in bringing people together, building connections and deepen our understanding of one another. In an increasingly volatile world, this matters to us more than ever.”