Henry Cavill injury sees production for new Highlander film postponed

British actor Henry Cavill has sustained an injury while training for the new Highlander film and delayed its production.

The PA news agency understands that The Witcher star, 42, was injured during pre-production of the Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists (UA) film.

Production on the Scott Stuber-produced film has since been moved as a result and will likely resume in 2026.

Henry Cavill will star in the new Highlander film (Ian West/PA)

The new film is directed by Chad Stahelski and is set to star Cavill alongside Gladiator’s Russell Crowe, Scottish actress Karen Gillan and Industry star Marisa Abela.

Highlander is based on the original 1986 film of the same name which starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery and is about an ancient battle between immortal warriors.

First directed by Russell Mulcahy, the fantasy-action film was followed up with multiple sequels including Highlander II: The Quickening in 1991 which was set in the future as Highlander Connor MacLeod (Lambert) was tasked with preventing the destruction of Earth under an anti-ozone shield.

Two more films were released titled Highlander III: The Sorcerer (1994) and Highlander: Endgame (2000).

An alternate sequel to the original film was also produced as a TV series in 1992.

Henry Cavill is best known for playing Superman (Ian West/PA)

The show ran for six seasons and starred Adrian Paul as protagonist Duncan MacLeod, an Immortal who has to live in a modern society and conceal his identity while fighting other Immortals.

Cavill is best known for playing Clark Kent, or Superman, in 2013’s Man Of Steel, 2016’s Batman v Superman : Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

He is also known for starring in the fantasy drama TV series The Witcher, based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowskiwith, where he plays monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.