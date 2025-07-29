Emma Corrin in first-look at Netflix’s Pride And Prejudice as full cast revealed

The Crown star Emma Corrin can be seen embodying Elizabeth Bennet in a first-look image for Netflix’s adaptation of Pride And Prejudice.

In the Jane Austen novel, Elizabeth and her four sisters face pressure to marry rich as their father’s property is entailed and can only be passed to a male heir.

A first-look at the production shows the five Bennet sisters in Georgian-era clothing standing in a field alongside their mother.

It was previously announced that Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman would be playing Elizabeth’s mother, Mrs Bennet, with Slow Horses star Jack Lowden starring as the protagonist’s love interest, Mr Darcy.

Netflix has announced that Industry star Freya Mavor will play Jane Bennet, with Heartstopper actress Rhea Norwood starring as Lydia Bennet and newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery playing Mary and Kitty Bennet respectively.

Also joining the cast ensemble is Scoop actor Rufus Sewell as Mr Bennet and comedian and actor Jamie Demetriou as Mr Collins, a clergyman and distant cousin of Mr Bennet’s.

Other cast members include Irish actress Fiona Shaw as Lady Catherine de Bourgh, Disclaimer star Louis Partridge as Mr Wickham, Domino Day’s Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Irish actor Daryl McCormack as Mr Bingley, Black Mirror’s Anjana Vasan as Mrs Gardiner and Marie Antoinette actor Sebastian Armesto as Mr Gardiner.

The six-part series will be a classic adaptation of Austen’s novel, written and executive produced by Everything I Know About Love author Dolly Alderton.

There have been many adaptations of Austen’s classic across the years including the 2005 film, starring Keira Knightley, which marks its 20th anniversary this autumn.

In 2024, the shirt worn by Colin Firth when he strode across fields dripping wet after a swim in the lake during the BBC TV adaptation in 1995 sold for £20,000 at a charity auction.

Among the other adaptations is comedy horror film Pride And Prejudice And Zombies, starring Lily James and Matt Smith, which is based on Seth Grahame-Smith’s book of the same name.