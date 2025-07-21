Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein return for series four of Ted Lasso

Emmy award-winning actors Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein will return for season four of the hit comedy Ted Lasso, as production is officially under way in Kansas City, it has been announced.

The Apple TV+ series follows an american football coach, Ted Lasso, played by We’re The Millers star Jason Sudeikis, as he tries to manage a British football “soccer” team, AFC Richmond.

In series three, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) stepped up as assistant coach, alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), while Ted (Sudeikis) dealt with personal issues back home.

Ted Lasso stars (left to right) Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt (Ian West/PA)

The fourth installment will see Ted return to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team.

Along with Sudeikis, Game Of Thrones star Waddingham will return to reprise her role as the owner of AFC Richmond, Rebecca Welton, along with Wild Child actress Juno Temple who plays Keeley Jones.

Goldstein will also return to the series along with Hunt and Jeremy Swift and a number of newcomers including Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack and Faye Marsey.

Rex Hayes will also join season four along with Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely, who is stepping in as Ted’s son, ‘Henry’.

Sudeikis executive produces alongside a number of others including Goldstein, who also serves as a writer.

Brett Goldstein plays assistant coach Roy Kent in the series (Doug Peters/PA)

Ted Lasso has received 61 Emmy nominations in total and won 13, with Sudeikis picking up the lead actor in a comedy series gong in 2021 and 2022.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.