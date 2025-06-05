Elton John says ‘we will not back down’ in awards speech addressing AI concerns

Sir Elton John said “we will not back down” in an awards speech where he pleaded with the UK Government to “do the right thing” by strengthening copyright protections when artificial intelligence (AI) models learn from creatives’ content.

The Government has repeatedly rejected changes to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, proposed by the House of Lords, aimed at strengthening protections for the creative sector.

Peers have attempted to amend the Bill by adding a commitment to introduce transparency requirements, aiming to ensure copyright holders are able to see when their work has been used and by who.

Veteran rock singer Sir Elton, 78, who picked up the Creators’ Champion Award at Billboard’s Global Power Players Event on Wednesday, is among hundreds of creatives who have raised concerns over AI companies using copyrighted work without permission.

In an Instagram post he thanked the US magazine for the award and said: “Supporting the next generation of British artists is one of the major driving forces in my life.

“As everyone in that room was aware, the Data Bill is currently looming over our industries and the future livelihood of all artists. It is an existential issue.

“Earlier this evening, the Government was defeated for an unprecedented fifth time by the House of Lords who have backed the crucial amendment to the Bill.

“I am now calling on the Government to do the right thing and get transparency added to the Bill.

“Administration of copyright must be transparent. And it must have an artist’s full permission. These two principles are the bedrock of our industry. They must be included in the data Bill as a backstop.

Sir Elton John after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to music and to charity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Let’s be clear – we want to work with the Government. We are not anti AI. We are not anti big tech. We are not against Labour. We want a solution that brings all parties together in a way that’s transparent, fair and allows artists to maintain control of their work.

“We will not let the Government forget their promise to support our creative industries. We will not back down and we will not quietly go away. This is just the beginning.

“Thank you, Billboard. And thank you Baroness Kidron and The House of Lords for standing up for our world-beating artists, journalists, playwrights, designers and authors.”

The prolonged impasse and the conduct of proceedings at Westminster now threatens the future of the whole Bill and its measures, including a crackdown on deepfake porn abuse.