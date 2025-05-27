Harry Potter series casts Hermione, Ron and Harry

The new HBO Harry Potter series has found their Harry, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley.

A casting call, announced in September, saw around 32,000 children audition for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day, according to HBO.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron, the TV company and Warner Bros said.

The three children are “newcomers”, according to HBO, while Arabella’s agent says in her acting CV that she is based in London and has been in musical productions including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical.

Alastair’s agent has listed him as appearing in Albert Bartlett’s Jersey Royal potato advertising campaign and having a “northern” accent.

Each season of the show will be a faithful adaptation of the books, from author and executive producer JK Rowling.

The novels had already been made into movies with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint playing the trio.

Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, stars of the original movies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.

“We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Several other roles have already been cast for the upcoming show, including British actors Nick Frost and Paapa Essiedu and US star John Lithgow as the friendly groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, cruel Professor Severus Snape, and Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, respectively.