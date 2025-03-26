James Corden and Ruth Jones to discuss new book at Hay Festival

Gavin & Stacey creators James Corden and Ruth Jones will discuss their new book and reveal how the two created the hit show at the Hay Festival this spring.

Ahead of the launch of their new book, When Gavin Met Stacey And Everything In Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship, they will discuss the origins of the sitcom, its success and its record-breaking Christmas special.

Corden and Jones will also reflect on their 25-year friendship and working relationship at the festival on Friday May 23.

James Corden and Ruth Jones attend the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards for television, streaming and audio, at Everyman in London (Ian West/PA)

The BBC series follows the long-distance relationship between Gavin Shipman, who lives in Essex, and Stacey West who resides in Wales.

The book follows the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special and finale which secured the highest Christmas Day ratings since 2008 according to the BBC, enjoying huge overnight ratings of 12.3 million.

Transworld Publishers, part of Penguin Random House, previously teased that the book will “recount the rejection, obstacles and challenges they faced on the way to giving birth to their beloved comedy creation”, and “James and Ruth also explore the flourishing of their own real-life friendship”.

Julie Finch, Hay Festival global chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome James Corden and Ruth Jones together on the Hay Festival 2025 programme for a joyful discussion about friendship, creativity and perseverance.

“After dominating the TV schedule with the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, it feels like the perfect moment to hear them on the art of screenwriting, storytelling in collaboration, and Wales’ cultural impact.”

Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Ruth Jones (Ian West/PA)

Corden and Jones previously released the book Gavin & Stacey: From Barry To Billericay in 2008, shortly after the show began in 2007.

When Gavin Met Stacey And Everything In Between: A Story Of Love And Friendship is set for release on October 16 2025 and will also see Corden and Jones reading the audiobook.

Appearing at the Hay Festival this year are stars including actor Sir Stephen Fry, The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil, artist Sir Grayson Perry, and Succession writer Jesse Armstrong.

Broadcasters Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly will also be at the festival along with chef Yotam Ottolenghi and musician Paloma Faith.

Hay Festival runs its 38th spring edition in Hay-on-Wye, Wales, with more than 600 events over 11 days, from May 22 to June 1.