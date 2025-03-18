Scottish soap River City to finish in 2026 after more than 20 years

Long-running BBC Scotland soap opera River City is to come to an end next year after more than two decades.

The drama, set in the fictional setting of Shieldinch, will air its final series in autumn 2026 after starting in 2002.

BBC Scotland said the decision to axe the show reflects a change in viewing patterns as audiences move away from long-running series and are drawn towards shows with shorter runs.

However, the broadcaster said that it will boost major drama productions set across Scotland as part of moves to “grow Scotland further on the global drama map”.

It has announced three new series: Counsels, Grams and The Young Team; while Granite Harbour and Vigil will both return for a third series and Shetland for its 10th series.

Hayley Valentine, director of BBC Scotland, said: “River City has been a wonderful adventure and, of course, we’ll all be sad to see it go.

“The team have done a brilliant job and I know they have some big plans for the finale next year.

“But, as viewing patterns change, and competition intensifies, this is the right time to invest in the next generation of high-impact drama series from across Scotland showcasing storytelling across the UK.

“Our goal is to grow Scotland further on the global drama map – with a slate of world-class productions that set the standard not just here but internationally too.”

Actor Sam Heughan is among those who have appeared in River City (Jane Barlow/PA)

River City, filmed at Dumbarton Studios near Glasgow, has featured the likes of Sam Heughan, who went on to start in Outlander; and Lorraine McIntosh from Deacon Blue; while Lorraine Kelly and singer Susan Boyle are among those who made cameo appearances.

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, urged BBC Scotland to rethink plans to axe the show, which is a BBC Studios Drama Production.

Paul W Fleming, Equity general secretary, said: “This short-sighted move from BBC Scotland would be a disaster for Scottish television.

“River City is a well-loved staple of TV schedules. It’s a successful Scottish production which should be celebrated, not decimated.

“Axing River City would have a devastating effect on acting and production roles for Scottish talent.

“There is simply no equivalent to a regular soap for getting your foot in the door of this notoriously cutthroat industry, especially for the many aspiring actors from working class backgrounds.”

Philippa Childs, head of broadcasting union Bectu, said it is “hugely disappointing” to see creative jobs lost in Scotland.

She said: “Many of those who work on River City are freelancers, for whom this news will be a particular blow.

She added: “Bectu will fully engage with the BBC over these changes and we will be encouraging the BBC to consider how they can replace lost work with high quality jobs on any new commissions and deliver on the director general’s commitment to bringing productions and work to the regions.”

Scottish Labour culture spokesperson Neil Bibby said: “River City has provided a vital platform for many Scottish actors and a pipeline of talent to the wider the television and film industry.

“Everything that can be done should be done to the save the show and ensure Scotland has a soap opera drama.”

BBC Scotland said that total investment in BBC drama from Scotland over the next three years is expected to rise to more than £95 million cumulatively (2026-28).

The BBC said it will also work with industry partners on a new talent training plan in Scotland.

Of the new series, Grams is described as a “darkly comic thriller” while Counsels is a legal drama following five young lawyers in Glasgow.

The Young Team is adapted from Graeme Armstrong’s book of the same name and looks at addiction and gang violence.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said: “For more than two decades, River City has brought drama to life on screen as well as offering industry training at grassroots level, and we know that fans of the programme will be really sad to see it go.

“The show leaves a tremendous legacy behind and the new productions we’ve announced will offer further opportunities.

“However, the media landscape is changing at pace and, as audience viewing habits change, it’s vital we respond to this.

“Our three new dramas, alongside the returning drama favourites, reflect the increasing shift in audience demand for series rooted in Scotland which play to audiences across the UK … and beyond.

“We’re delighted to be working with such great production teams and remain steadfast in our commitment to invest in Scotland’s creative industry.”