Ukraine strikes Russian oil hub as Zelensky says war in ‘very important phase’

Ukraine’s military said it has struck a major oil terminal in Crimea that provides fuel for Russia’s war effort as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the conflict has entered a key phase.

Both sides are facing the issue of how to sustain their costly war of attrition – a conflict that started with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and shows no signs of resolution.

Ukraine’s general staff said on social media that the oil terminal in Feodosia, on the south coast of the Russia-occupied Crimea Peninsula, has been supplying the Russian army with fuel and that the strike was part of an ongoing effort to “undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation”.

Russian-installed authorities in the city of Feodosia on the coast of the Black Sea reported a fire at the terminal on Monday morning but did not say what might have caused it.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted rear areas that are essential for Russia’s onslaught, now deep into its third year.

It has developed long-range drones that have hit oil depots and refineries as well as armouries.

Ukraine’s aim is to impair Russia’s ability to support its front-line units, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where the main Russian battlefield effort is stretching weary Ukrainian forces.

The war is grinding on into its third year (Russian defence ministry via AP)

Kyiv is still awaiting word from its Western partners on its repeated requests to use the long-range weapons they provide to hit targets on Russian soil.

Developments on that question could come next weekend at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, when defence leaders from the 50-plus partner nations that coordinate military aid to Ukraine are due to meet.

The conflict has largely been a war of attrition, which requires large amounts of ammunition.

Late on Sunday, Mr Zelensky said the war is in “a very important phase” as the Ukrainian army works hard to hold the bigger Russian forces at bay in the east while also holding ground in Russia’s Kursk border region, which it captured two months ago.

Ukraine needs to “put pressure on Russia in the way that’s necessary for Russia to realise that the war will gain them nothing,” Mr Zelensky said in a video statement.

“We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia – because only through strength can we bring peace closer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Russia fired six missiles of various types and 74 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine’s air force said.

Missile debris fell in three districts of Kyiv, causing minor damage to civilian infrastructure and starting a fire, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said. He said nobody was hurt, but three missile fragments fell on a kindergarten.

The acting head of the Communications Department of Ukraine’s Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, said that two of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that were shot down over the Kyiv region were aimed at the capital city.

He said: “Despite the fact that it’s getting harder, despite (Russia’s) improvements and the use of new tactics, today we have two shoot-downs.”

Despite Ukraine’s high interception rates, some weapons still get through.

“They are learning from their mistakes and from our mistakes. They are improving their technology so that we are able to shoot down fewer of them,” Mr Ihnat told AP.

Russia’s defence ministry said it shot down almost two dozen Ukrainian drones overnight.