Wildfire in southern Greece leaves two dead

Two people have died in a large wildfire burning through forestland near a seaside resort in southern Greece, authorities said.

The fire service said about 350 firefighters, assisted by eight water-dropping aircraft, managed to bring the blaze under control near Xylokastro in the Peloponnese region.

Half a dozen villages were ordered evacuated overnight as a precaution after the fire broke out on Sunday.

The flames were fanned on by very strong winds blowing through forests left tinder-dry by a warm spring and hot summer.

Authorities said the two dead were believed to be local residents declared missing late on Sunday. No-one else is believed to be missing.

There were no immediate reports of burned homes in the affected area, some 93 miles south-west of Athens.

Greece, like other southern European countries, is plagued by destructive wildfires every summer.

Over the past few months, authorities have had to cope with more than 4,500 wildfires.