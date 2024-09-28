Death of Hezbollah founder a measure of justice, Biden says

US President Joe Biden has called the Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah a “measure of justice” for his four-decade reign of terror.

The comments came after Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed earlier on Saturday that Mr Nasrallah, one of the group’s founders, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Beirut the previous day.

Mr Biden noted that the operation to take out Mr Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on October 7 2023.

“Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

He also noted that Hezbollah under Mr Nasrallah’s watch has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans.