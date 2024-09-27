Israeli air strikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

Israel’s air force has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, hours after another air strike destroyed several buildings, killing and wounding dozens of people.

The new air strikes came shortly after an Israeli military spokesman warned the residents of several buildings to evacuate them, saying they were being used by the militant Hezbollah group.

Israel’s military confirmed that the air force was striking areas south of Beirut.

Separately, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said six people were killed and 91 wounded in several Israeli strikes on Friday.

The toll is likely to rise significantly as teams are still combing through the rubble of six buildings.