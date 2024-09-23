Israel defence minister praises weekend air strikes in Beirut

Israel’s defence minister says recent attacks on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon are a step towards facilitating the return of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country.

Speaking on Sunday evening after visiting the military’s Northern Command headquarters, Yoav Gallant described the recent air strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut as “significant, important and powerful”.

He added that Israel will take all necessary measures to ensure “the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes”.

Israeli attacks since Friday have killed dozens in Lebanon, including a veteran Hezbollah commander.

Hezbollah responded with more than 100 missile attacks in northern Israel early on Sunday, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into air raid shelters.

Mr Gallant said: “The past week has been the most difficult in the history of Hezbollah’s existence —especially over the past day.”