Israel calls for evacuation of places Hezbollah stores arms amid new strikes
The two sides exchanged heavy fire on Sunday.
The Israeli military has called on people in Lebanon to immediately evacuate homes and other buildings where the Hezbollah militant group stores weapons.
The warning on Monday came as Israel launched another wave of strikes in southern Lebanon.
The two sides exchanged heavy fire on Sunday, with Hezbollah firing more than 100 rockets into a wider and deeper area of northern Israel than it has struck previously in months of low-level conflict.