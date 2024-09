Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.

Police say the incident happened on Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Jon Bon Jovi on stage in London (PA)

Video posted to YouTube but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman.

The Grammy Award-winning front man slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

A representative for the singer said the singer would not be commenting on the incident.