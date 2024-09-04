US preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting election

The Biden administration is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election.

That is according to two people familiar with an upcoming announcement on Wednesday who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Intelligence agencies have previously accused of Russia of using disinformation to try to interfere in the election. But the announcement expected from Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to signal the depth of US concerns.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

CNN first reported the expected announcement.