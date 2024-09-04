Lightning damages Rome’s ancient Constantine Arch during thunderstorm

Lightning has struck Rome’s Constantine Arch near the Colosseum during a violent thunderstorm, loosening fragments from the ancient structure.

The fragments from Tuesday’s lightning strike were immediately gathered and secured by workers at the Colosseum Archaeological Park, officials said. The extent of the damage is being evaluated.

“The recovery work by technicians was timely. Our workers arrived immediately after the lightning strike. All of the fragments were recovered and secured,” the park said in a statement.

The lightning occurred during a storm that felled trees and flooded streets in the Italian capital.

The honorary arch, which is nearly 70ft in height, was erected in 315AD to celebrate the victory of Emperor Constantine over Maxentius following the battle at Milvian Bridge.