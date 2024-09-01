Heavy rain forecast for several days as deadly storm sweeps across Japan

Tropical Storm Shanshan has brought torrential rain to Japan’s Shizuoka area south-west of Tokyo, as weather officials warned it will linger for several more days.

Shanshan had maximum winds of 40mph when it made landfall on Thursday, leaving six dead and landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path.

In south-western Japan, people are busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

One person is missing and 127 people were injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Shanshan was travelling extremely slowly and barely moving on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

People wade through a flooded street after heavy rain caused by the storm in Ogaki, central Japan (Natsumi Yasumoto/Kyodo News/AP)

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northern-most main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency. Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Shanshan initially crept across the south-western islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters but later moving back on to land.

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka prefecture, 110 miles south-west of Tokyo, and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo.

People living in areas at risk of landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centres.

Shanshan is expected to gradually move north on Monday then out over the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Shanshan is weakening, but another storm is developing near the Philippines which could grow into a typhoon.