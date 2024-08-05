Police release images of suspects in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in LA

Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of US actor Johnny Wactor in central Los Angeles after he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car.

The two images were released by Los Angeles Police Department in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects.

One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior.

The other image shows three individuals outside the car.

Notification showing images of three suspects and a getaway car (Los Angeles Police Department/AP)

The alert says Wactor was shot in the chest by “suspect 1”, who has tattoos above the left eye and on the right cheek.

The former General Hospital star was shot at around 3.20am on May 25.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a co-worker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed away.

A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said. The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Wactor played Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022.

He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including Station 19, NCIS, Westworld and the video game Call Of Duty: Vanguard.