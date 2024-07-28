Fans swarm hill in Germany to watch Taylor Swift concert for free

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans secured free seats to her concerts in Munich on a grassy hill overlooking the venue.

The fans packed the Olympic Hill, one of the highest elevations in the southern German city, for the second day in a row on Sunday.

It gave them a great spot for watching the singer’s sold-out concert in the nearby Olympic Stadium.

Sunday’s concert was Taylor Swift’s last in Germany as part of her Eras tour (PA)

On Saturday they braved the heat, which reached 31C, and claimed their spots hours before the concert began.

Police estimated that about 25,000 gathered on the hill on Saturday, according to the dpa news agency.

On Sunday, fans returned, once again packing the grassy hill with so many people that from a distance the scene looked like an anthill.

Fans waited in the sunshine for the Taylor Swift concert to begin (Felix Horhager/dpa via AP)

Rather than discourage the free viewings, the concert organiser handed out water and emergency blankets to those waiting on the hill, dpa reported.

Sunday’s concert is Swift’s last in Germany as part of her Eras tour. She heads next to the Polish capital, Warsaw, for three concerts this coming week, from Thursday through to Saturday.