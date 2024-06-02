Zelensky accuses China of pressuring countries not to attend Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of helping Russia to disrupt a Swiss-organised peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore, Asia’s premier security conference, on Sunday, Mr Zelenskyy said China is pressuring other countries and their leaders not to attend the forthcoming talks.

“Russia, using Chinese influence in the region, using Chinese diplomats also, does everything to disrupt the peace summit,” he said, according to a simultaneous translation of his remarks.

“Regrettably this is unfortunate that such a big independent powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

Volodymyr Zelensky said China is pressuring other countries and their leaders not to attend a Swiss-organised peace conference on the war in Ukraine (Vincent Thian/AP)

In a speech earlier in the day, Mr Zelensky urged top defence officials to attend the forthcoming summit, saying he is disappointed at the failure of some countries to commit to joining.

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun spoke at the Shangri-La conference earlier in the day but did not appear to be in the room when the Ukrainian president made his appeal.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine has proposals to make at the summit as a basis for peace, addressing nuclear security, food security, the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

“Time is running out, and the children are growing up in the Putin-land where they are taught to hate their homeland,” he said.

At the same time, he said Ukraine is “ready to hear various proposals and thoughts that lead us … to an end of the war and a sustainable and just peace”.

The greater the participation, the more likely it will be that Russia will have to listen, he added.

“The global majority can ensure with their involvement that what is agreed upon is truly implemented,” he said.

Mr Zelensky said he plans to have a one-on-one meeting with Singapore’s prime minister and will urge him to participate in person in the Switzerland talks.

“The same goes for the countries in the region,” he said through an interpreter. “We truly count on you supporting this summit, and that you will be present in Switzerland.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from right, listens to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech (Vincent Thian/AP)

Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who shared the stage with Mr Zelensky, did not say whether his country’s leaders will attend, but did note Singapore has condemned Russia’s invasion and provided Ukraine with military ambulances.

“We stand with you, and I think your appearance at this Shangri-La Dialogue is the epitome of what we are all hoping for, a rules-based order that guarantees the security and survival of large nations and small,” he said.

Earlier in the day in his own address to the forum, Mr Dong did not specifically mention the Switzerland meetings, but did say “on the Ukraine crisis, China has been promoting peace talks with a responsible attitude”.

He added that China has not provided weapons to either side of the conflict.

“We have never done anything to fan the flames,” he said. “We stand firmly on the side of peace and dialogue.”

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also attended the conference and sat in the front row as Mr Zelenskyy spoke.

In an address on Friday, Mr Austin told the group that “Putin’s war of aggression has provided us all with a preview of a world that none of us would want”.

“We’ve all been inspired by the courage of Ukraine’s troops and the resilience of Ukraine’s people,” he said. “People around the world have rushed to help Ukraine defend itself, including countries across the Indo-Pacific.”