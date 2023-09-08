Missile attack kills policeman and injures 44 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Russian attack wreckage

A Russian missile attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown in central Ukraine has killed one policeman and injured at least 44 others, emergency officials said.

The incident was one of several Russian attacks across the country overnight, officials said.

Ten buildings were damaged in the attack on Kryvyi Rih.

One policeman is said to have been killed (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Three of the people who were pulled out of the rubble were in serious condition, according to Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs.

Photos posted by Mr Klymenko on Telegram showed a building on fire and emergency services evacuating the injured.

Three people were also injured in a Russian missile attack in the eastern city of Sumy, Mr Klymenko said.

Russian forces also struck the Odesa region in the west with drones for the fifth time in a week, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. No casualties were reported.

The southern region of Mykolaiv was also targeted, governor Vitalii Kim said on Telegram.

I had a few important meetings today on our international efforts. We have a few very practical goals for our cooperation with partners in September. New weapons. New diplomatic efforts to unite more countries around the goal of restoring a just peace. New pressure on Russia. pic.twitter.com/16c5Fty750 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 7, 2023

Ukraine’s internal affairs ministry said one person was wounded in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia city in southern Ukraine.

Also on Friday, a funeral was being held for an 18-year-old who was among 16 people killed on Wednesday in a Russian attack on a market in Kostiantynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

The attack, which wounded 33 others, destroyed the market and overshadowed a two-day visit by US secretary of state Antony Blinken aimed at assessing Ukraine’s three-month-old counteroffensive and signalling continued US support with the announcement of an additional one billion dollars (£801 million) in aid.