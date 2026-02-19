'English towns face higher flood risk from proposed Welsh wind farms' - your letters, plus a picture throwback of RAF volunteers at Cosford

You can enjoy other pictures from the past and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.

Windfarms will add to flooding

I sympathise greatly with the folk of historic Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, who are currently suffering very bad flooding. Being at the confluence of the mighty Severn and Avon, it has always been prone to flooding.

Sorry to bring bad news, but do English readers realise that there are proposals for up to a thousand gargantuan wind turbines across Wales, averaging a colossal 750 ft in height? They will all have truly massive concrete bases and miles of wide tarmac supply tracks. These non-absorbent surfaces will replace highly absorbent peat, moorland and forestry across the vast catchment areas of the Severn, Wye, Avon, Teme and several other rivers that flow from Wales down into England!

Not only Tewkesbury, but Shrewsbury, Worcester, Hereford, Gloucester and several other English towns and cities will be at far greater risk of severe flash-flooding in future, unless these dangerous, ridiculous proposals are scrapped. Be warned!

Scotland's Bute Energy alone propose 22 giant wind farms in Wales! Object vociferously to the Welsh Government in Cardiff and to your MPs!

Lyn Jenkins, Cardigan

Should vermin foxes be culled?