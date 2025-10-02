'NHS 111 service saved me in my time of need' - Your views and a nostalgic 1968 picture of the A442 near Bridgnorth

A snapshot of a moment in time in Quatt, near Bridgnorth, on the A442 road to Kidderminster on August 30, 1968. The busy road has always been important, linking two towns and taking in Dudmaston House and Highley and Alveley collieries, now Severn Valley Country Park.

My thanks to NHS 111 help

May I give my sincere thanks to the NHS 111 service East Midlands for coming out to me on August 13. I had been told by the receptionist at my GP practice that my GP didn’t come out to wounds and there was no district nurse available.

My GP was fully aware that I’d recently had major surgery for bowel cancer, so to be told the above was mind boggling.

The protocol verbally when I was discharged from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, if I should get any weeping from my five wounds in my tummy to get one’s GP out to check.

The care from the/my surgeon and team was overwhelming, “keeping me on the journey”, but I was let down by my GP practice, what was a simple request.

Kev (Benj) Minton, Newport

China key to stopping Russia

A quick way, quicker than Trumps, to end Russia’s illegal war on the Ukraine, would be for countries to say to China and others, source your energy, oil and gas from anywhere other than Russia.China would not survive as an economic power if their production was only supported by the few countries “ friendly " to them.If the rest of the world suggested to China that they would source their products from elsewhere it should cause China to reconsider. After all it does seem that we as purchasers of Chinas products are, in an indirect way, supporting this illegal war.