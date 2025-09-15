'We should be very worried about housing quotas' - Your Letters: September 15

WE SHOULD FEAR HOMES QUOTAS

We should be very worried about housing quotas, recently reported in the Star.

At least 500 acres of greenfield and farmland are being “considered” for housing, which I totted up from the article, but this doesn’t include three areas whose sizes weren’t stated.

I’ve searched the internet for acreage of brownfield sites where I live in Shropshire and can’t find a figure, but surely these places should be used first?

Land is bought by developers and “banked” until the value goes up and they get planning.

Vitally, consideration should be given to the loss of land for our food production.

This doesn’t seem to be important but it should be, even more so as we are falling foul of our extreme weather and lower imports due to other countries’ floods etc, and wars and tariffs.

Of course housing is vital too, but “inclusive” plans must be the answer for the long term.